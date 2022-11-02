WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday.

According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people.

Later Thursday, Fetterman will hold a rally in Montgomery County with Representative Madeline Dean, as well as other guests, who have yet to be announced.

On Friday, Fetterman and Representative Mary Gay Scanlon will hold a discussion in Delco to discuss Oz’s abortion views and how Fetterman will for working people in Washington.