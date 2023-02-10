WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first day on the job for Luzerne County’s new director of the bureau of elections, Eryn Harvey.

Harvey takes over a bureau that has seen problems in recent elections. The most recent was during the November General Election when a paper shortage resulted in extended voting hours and led to voter frustration.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the paper shortage.

Eyewitness News asked her what she will do to regain the public’s trust in the bureau. We also ask voters if they have any concerns about the election process in Luzerne County.

Coming up tonight on Eyewitness News, reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with Harvey about her new role and what her priorities are moving forward.