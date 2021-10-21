Error in the Plymouth Township mail-in ballot votes

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials are issuing an alert regarding a problem with mail-in ballots for one community.

County manager Romilda Crocamo sent out a news release late Thursday regarding the race for Plymouth Township supervisor.

The instructions on the ballot were printed incorrectly and instructs voters to “vote for one” while it should read “vote for two.” Crocamo says all affected voters will be mailed a notice of error with additional information.

You can read Romilda Crocamo full statement below: