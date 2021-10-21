Error in the Plymouth Township mail-in ballot votes

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials are issuing an alert regarding a problem with mail-in ballots for one community.
County manager Romilda Crocamo sent out a news release late Thursday regarding the race for Plymouth Township supervisor.
The instructions on the ballot were printed incorrectly and instructs voters to “vote for one” while it should read “vote for two.” Crocamo says all affected voters will be mailed a notice of error with additional information.
You can read Romilda Crocamo full statement below:
Voters who vote by mail will be affected by an error in the Plymouth Township Supervisor contest during Luzerne County’s 2021 Municipal Election.
The instructions for the contest on the ballot were printed incorrectly and read “Vote for One,” while it should have read “Vote for Two.” Two candidates’ names appear on the ballot, and the two candidates who receive the most votes win the contest. Voters may select up to two candidates in the contest.
All affected voters in Plymouth Township will be individually mailed a notice of the error with additional information on how ballots will be counted and instructions. Additional processes are being instituted to prevent similar issues in the future.Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager