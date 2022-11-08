SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are some big concerns in Salem Township, Luzerne County, over the lack of paper for their polling location.

Staff at the Salem Township polling location say they still haven’t received ballot paper from the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.

Workers tell Eyewitness News they went and got their own paper and voters have been using that, raising more concerns if residents’ votes will count.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on the developing issue in later editions of Eyewitness News.