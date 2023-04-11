WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All eyes are on Luzerne County for the upcoming May Primary. That’s because voters will have to use paper ballots instead of electronic marking devices.

Last month, the Luzerne County Board of Elections approved the use of paper ballots for the Primary Election. On Tuesday, County Council weighed in on the decision.

“Get it right, that’s all we’re asking,” said Luzerne County Council Member Stephen Urban.

It was a packed house Tuesday night during a Luzerne County Council Meeting.

Election Director Eryn Harvey fielded questions from the 11-member council about the switch to hand-marked paper ballots.

“I know we used it for the special back in January, we used paper ballots and we also used them in the 2020 Primary as well. We got a lot of good feedback from poll workers and voters about them so that’s why we wanted to try it, it doesn’t have to be permanent, it’s just something that we want to try,” said Luzerne County Election Director Eryn Harvey.

At the polls, voters will select their candidates on paper instead of using electronic ballot marking devices.

The hand-marked ballots will then have to be fed into tabulators to be cast.

“Has anybody done any type of a dry run as a test in the office with a stopwatch, when the person hits the table to sign into a poll book, take a ballot and mark it up and then put it into a machine and give it back? Because you have to be able to anticipate how many voters are going to be coming out at the polling locations,” Urban said.

“If this is something that we want to try, I’m all for it. Other counties do it in this area, Lackawanna County does it, they always seem to have their results up in a very short order of time. I paid very close attention to an election last year,” said Luzerne County Council Vice Chair John Lombardo.

“I say let’s try them, and I’m on the ballot this year so it may not be beneficial for me, but guess what, I’ll accept that,” said Luzerne County Council Member Lee Ann McDermott.

Members of the public offered their opinions as well.

“I would hope that there would be some kind of measure that it would be published on a weekly basis up until the election that accuracy is ever important with regards to mail-in balloting because you don’t want to have your vote rejected for the people that are really striving hard for the people of this community,” said Nanticoke resident Ronald Knapp.

Election officials say poll worker training is set to begin next week in Wilkes-Barre and Butler Township.