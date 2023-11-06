EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Election Day is upon us once again and many people will be out to perform their civic duty by voting at the polls. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.

“When do the polls open?”

In the State of Pennsylvania, polling places open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

“Where can I find my polling place?”

There are numerous polling stations set up across the state to ensure easy access for all voters. To find the polling place closest to you, head to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website and enter your address information.

“How can I look at my voter registration status?”

The Department of States website has you covered in this area as well. You can find your status by entering your name, date of birth, and some basic address information to check out your voter registration status.

“Where can I find the results of the races?”

Right here! 28/22 News has you covered for all of your election needs. Once precincts start reporting in, we will begin updating our information so you can see up-to-the-minute information on the races and questions you care about.

As always, if you encounter any issues while attempting to vote, inform a poll worker. You can submit a news tip by calling 570-706-7428 or by emailing us at newsdesk@pahomepage.com.