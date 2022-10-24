WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s just over two weeks away from the November General Election, and Monday, October 24, is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote.

The countdown is on as the general election approaches on November 8 and officials want to make sure you’re registered to vote.

“The leaders that you elect have a say in your day-to-day life, right? So from all the issues, you care about from education and to healthcare, whatever it is you know, these people that you are electing represent you,” said Leigh Chapman, Acting Secretary for the State Of Pennsylvania.

Chapman tells Eyewitness News how crucial the upcoming election is, including several races in the national spotlight, and is reminding Pennsylvanians to register by the deadline on Monday.

“We have an open seat for United States Senate, a Gubernatorial race, we’re electing all 17 members of the House of Representatives and Congress, the State House, and also the State Senate. So your vote is your voice and it’s important that you know you can exercise your constitutional right to vote this election,” Chapman continued.

Eyewitness News spoke to students at Wilkes University Monday morning, one says she’s been registered to vote since she turned 18 and she believes people her age are getting more involved in politics.

“I think social media makes a big impact on that you know? Everywhere you go, you turn on the tv, you’re seeing you know different candidates for different things,” said Kylee Laudenslager, a junior at Wilkes University.

Studies show PA voters ages 18 to 24 showed a higher turnout at the polls compared to other states.

“When you look at the 2020 election, more young people in Pennsylvania participated than the national average so it’s encouraging to see that we’re developing that culture in Pennsylvania,” Chapman added.

You can register to vote by filling out an online form and submitting it before 11:59 pm Monday night.

The Department of State also provides additional assistance with registering by calling its voter hotline at 1 (877) 868-3772.

Another deadline to keep in mind is November 1, the last day for applications to be received for mail-in or absentee ballots.