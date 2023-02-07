LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Efforts are underway to find a new Luzerne County manager.

It’s the second such effort in the last two years the last county manager, Randy Robertson, resigned for personal reasons after five months on the job.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick answers the questions about what’s at stake in the process and how it ultimately impacts county residents.

Mehalishick also takes a look at issues facing other key departments including Children and Youth Services and the Bureau of Elections on later editions of Eyewitness News.