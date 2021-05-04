Early voting begins this week for the PA primary election

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania primary election is just two weeks away. The elections offices in both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties are busy.

Mail-in ballots went out this week to registered voters in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

When you receive your mail-in ballot, elections officials say you have a couple of options when it comes to returning them. You can mail it back or return them to a secure drop box location. There are four placed across Luzerne County.

“One is located in the Pittston Memorial Library, there’s one at Nanticoke City Hall, Hazleton City Hall and one downstairs in the lobby at Penn Place here at the Election Bureau,” said Bob Morgan, Luzerne County director of elections.

There are six drop box locations across Lackawanna County.

Including Carbondale City Hall, Roaring Brook Township Municipal Building as well as Clarks Summit, Dickson City and Moosic Borough Buildings.

That’s where Eyewitness News caught up with Joseph Marsico dropping off his mail-in ballot at the Lackawanna County Government Center in downtown Scranton.

“I always get my application in at least two weeks ahead of time,” said Joseph Marsico, early voter.

Marsico says the drop box is simple and conveinent for him.

“Yes, I come, park right in front here walk right in. The box is right there, I don’t know if you can see it, drop it in and leave”

“May 11th is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot, and then the ballot would have to be returned to our office by May 18th at 8 p.m. which is election day,” said Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County director of elections.

There are four statewide questions on the ballot for all Pennsylvania voters regardless of party affiliation. Elections officials say it’s a good idea to take the time to get familiar with them ahead of time.

“At each of the polling places there will be a plain English statement at every polling location so the voters can familiarize with the questions,” said Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County director of elections. “If you requested a mail-in or absentee ballot the plain English statements will be included in all of the ballots that were mailed out for the voters so they can review it and see what the questions entail.”

You don’t have to wait to vote- early voting also started this week. You can drop in your local elections office to pick up and return a ballot.

You should be receiving your mail-in ballot if you requested one. If you didn’t, you can double check with your elections office to make sure it went out.

You have until May 11 to request one or you can always vote in person on election day, May 18.