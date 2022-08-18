TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Wyoming County to hold his “dose of reality” town hall.

The republican candidate was at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock. While visiting, Oz said PA deserves a senator who will help get America back on track. He also discussed the pillars of his campaign focusing on inflation.









“I believe that hard work results in success. I believe that we can actually get a budget that works for everybody and not bankrupt our kids and put us in hyper-inflation. I believe that we need an energy policy that’s all of the above, including natural gas that’s probably the smartest solution for us right now,” said Dr Mehmet Oz.

And on October 5, at 8:00 p.m. there will be a debate televised on WBRE 28 and WYOU 22 where Democrat nominee John Fetterman has not indicated if he will participate.