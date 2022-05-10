WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are exactly one week from the primary election. Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz has a narrow lead-in.

Trump endorsed Dr. Oz last month in the final days of a tight race for the GOP nomination. In the final days of a tight race for the GOP nomination





Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by D’s Diner in Plains Tuesday morning along his campaign trail for PA U.S. Senate.

Oz shook hands and chatted with potential voters over coffee about the issues impacting their day-to-day lives.

He discussed increasing natural gas production in Pennsylvania and strengthening the natural gas industry.

He also addressed frustrations about the deteriorating infrastructure in northeastern Pennsylvania, and where current policy falls short.

“So much of the money goes to red tape, goes to salaries of people devaluating what should be done rather than actually doing things. When you’ve got rivers that overflow, bridges that are condemned, roads that aren’t navigable, everyone gets frustrated. It hinders our ability as a society to thrive,” stated Oz.

Dr. Mehmet Oz leads the latest republican poll with 24.5%, followed by Kathy Barnette at 23.2% and Dave McCormick at 21.6%. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is ahead in the Democratic primary polls.