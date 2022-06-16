DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The republican nominee for Pennsylvania Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop Thursday in Lackawanna county.

At the same time, nearby people with opposing views rallied against him.

Oz came to Northeastern Pennsylvania as part of his ‘Victory in November’ tour in cities across the state.

But supporters of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate Nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, gathered to discuss why they believe oz should not win.

Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa were welcomed by supporters, truck drivers, and company leaders at Road Scholar Transport Thursday in Dunmore.

Oz toured the trucking company, which has a fleet of more than 100 trucks and 300 trailers, operating at six locations on the east coast. Ahead of the general election, Oz is visiting businesses across the commonwealth to speak with community members.

Oz says energy independence, gas prices, inflation, and the impact of those costs are all at the top of voters’ concerns.

“Everyone is saying the same thing. We’re canceling our vacations, we’re not doing things or purchasing things we would have normally, and we’re worried about our livelihoods because our own businesses are at risk because we can’t get basic supplies to do our job,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate

Outside of the labor union building in Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti and State Representative Bridget Kosierowski held a press conference in response to Oz’s visit.

“Pennsylvania can not afford to have him represent us in the Senate. The stakes of this election could not be higher,” explained Bridget Kosierowski (d)-114th district.

They rallied to drum up voter support for oz opponent and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

“For John Fetterman, no Pennsylvanian is forgotten, no county is forgotten, no city, no town, is forgotten,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti, (d) Scranton.

Voters like David Wingler say regardless of the election’s outcome he hopes to see change.

“People need to be Americans, not democrats and republicans. We need to come together and figure out these issues that are plaguing the nation right now,” David Wingle of Scranton added.

According to the Suffolk University Political Research Center, Fetterman holds a nine-point lead over Oz.

They will face off on November 8 in the Pennsylvania General Election,