DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Republican candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant in Luzerne County Saturday night.

Mastriano is running against democrat Josh Shapiro for governor of Pennsylvania.

It may be July, but both candidates have been busy drumming up voter support ahead of the November general election.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano addressed a sea of supporters Saturday in Dallas.

He discussed his values and goals with voters in a packed room at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant.

“It’s a really great opportunity for him to come out and meet the folks of northeast Pennsylvania,” said Mike Cabell from Drums.

People from all across the region came out to meet the army veteran and state senator from south-central Pennsylvania.

“This is one of the closest places we could come, and we have family originally from Luzerne County so we came up today to show our support,” said David McElwee from Bloomsburg.

Mastriano was unavailable for interviews with the media, but during his remarks he spoke about his priorities if elected.

They include taking steps to eliminate future pandemic-related restrictions and rolling back regulations on the state’s natural gas industry.

“He’s a hardworking conservative guy, that is gonna bring that back to Harrisburg,” said Cabell.

But for Cara Pocono, this was much more than a meet-and-greet with her choice for governor.

“I just turned 18 about two weeks ago, and I am registering today to be a voter,” Pocono told Eyewitness News.

She’s looking forward to voting for the first time in the November general election.

“I’ve always liked Doug Mastriano, we’ve always listened to the fireside chats during covid, he would always tell us the truth, so we are here supporting him for governor today, and showing our support,” Pocono said.

Mastriano will face off against Democrat Josh Shapiro on November 8th.