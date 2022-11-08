LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws.

The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters.

They also have a division dedicated to preventing voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin, or religion.

The 64 jurisdictions being monitored by the DOJ are listed below:

City of Bethel, Alaska;

Dillingham Census Area, Alaska;

Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska;

Sitka City-Borough, Alaska;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Navajo County, Arizona;

Pima County, Arizona;

Pinal County, Arizona;

Yavapai County, Arizona;

Newton County, Arkansas;

Los Angeles County, California;

Sonoma County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Palm Beach County, Florida;

Cobb County, Georgia;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

Town of Clinton, Massachusetts;

City of Everett, Massachusetts;

City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts;

City of Leominster, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Methuen, Massachusetts;

City of Randolph, Massachusetts;

City of Salem, Massachusetts;

Prince George’s County, Maryland;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Grand Rapids, Michigan;

City of Pontiac, Michigan;

City of Southfield, Michigan;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Hennepin County, Minnesota;

Ramsey County, Minnesota;

Cole County, Missouri;

Alamance County, North Carolina;

Columbus County, North Carolina;

Harnett County, North Carolina;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wayne County, North Carolina;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

San Juan County, New Mexico;

Clark County, Nevada;

Washoe County, Nevada;

Queens County, New York;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Berks County, Pennsylvania;

Centre County, Pennsylvania;

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania;

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island;

Horry County, South Carolina;

Dallas County, Texas;

Harris County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

San Juan County, Utah;

City of Manassas, Virginia;

City of Manassas Park, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia;

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and,

City of Racine, Wisconsin.

The department also said their Civil Rights Division will take complaints from the public regarding possible violations through their call center 800-253-3931 or through their department’s website.