WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, revealing the findings of his investigation into the 2022 General Election paper ballot shortage.

The DA’s public report concludes that the investigation did not uncover evidence of criminal intent or activity as to any of the complaints received.

The investigation revealed that 16 polling places ran out of ballot paper, but switched to either emergency or provisional ballots.

“The investigation did not find any evidence of criminal intent or criminal activity. It’s my great hope that the facts and detail provided in this investigation are reviewed by the board, the bureau, the county council, and the manager and they take them under consideration in deciding steps to move forward,” stated DA Sanguedolce.

The shortage was not the result of a deliberate targeting of Republican/Conservative areas to interfere with voting totals. Furthermore, detectives could not uncover any evidence that the paper had been removed from the machines.

“In the end, it turns out, once again, that a major factor in this occurrence is the lack of training and experience in the Bureau of Elections, and that comes from the fact that as listed, the personnel have not been there for an extended period of time,” expressed Sanguedolce.

The DA says his office did not uncover any evidence whatsoever that the paper shortage was the result of a deliberate attempt to leave polling locations without paper on election day.