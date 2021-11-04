Milton mayoral race decided by thin margin, no coin toss needed

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Democratic candidate Tom Aber was ahead of his opponent republican candidate Joe Moralez by one vote. After counting the last provisional ballots, a winner has been declared.

Those last three provisional ballots were opened Thursday morning at Northumberland County’s board of elections. All 3 went to Democratic candidate Tom Aber, making him the new mayor of Milton.

Of those last three ballots, two belonged to voters registered as Republicans and one was a registered Democrat.

The race for the mayor’s seat in Milton was down to the smallest of margins and there was a possibility the final decision could have come down to a coin toss.

Milton borough has been known to be more republican so this came as a surprise when all three ballots read Aber’s name.

The chief registrar from the county’s board of elections tells Eyewitness News that they can look up each voter’s history and those two registered Republicans had a record of only voting within their party lines.

The county has never seen a mayoral race this close before, where one vote could have made a difference in the outcome.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on about this once-in-a-lifetime experience from both candidates Aber and Moralez tonight on Eyewitness News.