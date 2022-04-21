EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s debate night in Pennsylvania as the three democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania will face off in a statewide broadcast.

They are vying for their party’s nomination to win the seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey who is not running for re-election.

Many political analysts say this senate seat can shift the balance of power in Washington.

In a so-called flip seat, we spoke to a political scientist who says this debate could be a game-changer for these candidates.

Three candidates will meet face to face tonight to state their positions on the issues facing Pennsylvania.

Current Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta will debate in Harrisburg with Dr. Dave Sosar a political scientist who says this debate is crucial to all three candidates.

Dr. Sosar says Fetterman who has a substantial lead in recent polls is for now in the driver’s seat.

“He’s the one candidate who has won elections statewide. Mr. Lamb is a very good candidate but he is known as a congressional candidate and Mr. Kenyatta is from state representative in Philadelphia. So Mr. Fetterman had the advantage of being known statewide already. The other two have to catch up by getting better known,” explained Sosar.

As for the issues they should focus on?

“Well most important they need to talk about the problem of inflation. What they will do to help the people of Pennsylvania they need to also. I think to talk because it’s in the news and everything else a little bit about where does Pennsylvania stand with of the fracking ideas it’s natural gas holdings,” stated Sosar.

