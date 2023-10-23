WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the upcoming November election. Election Day is right around the corner and it’s not too late to register to vote.

The countdown is on to the November general election. Preparations are underway at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We’ll be getting some last-minute applications to process today. As we wrap that up, we also finished our logic and accuracy testing last week at the warehouse to get all the machines ready to go so we’re at this point, like I said two weeks away, so we’re very busy, trying to get everything done that we need to do before Election Day,” said Luzerne County Bureau of Elections Director Eryn Harvey.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration. You can register if you’re 18 years old, a US Citizen at least 30 days before the election, and a resident of Pennsylvania and your district for at least 30 days before the election.

“Part of making sure that your voter registration is correct is making sure that your party affiliation is what you want it to be. If you wanted to change that you can do that right on the PA Voter Services website and you can also check your ballot status there,” said the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections Deputy Director Emily Cook.

It only takes a few minutes to register online. You can also register by mail or in person at PennDOT photo license and driver’s license centers.

“Typically, municipal elections are a lower voter turnout than next year, a presidential. But we did have about, I would say about 22,000 mail-in ballot applications that went out,” said Harvey.

After your online voter registration application is approved, your county election office will mail a voter registration card to your residence.

“Definitely don’t be afraid of the process. Going out and voting is the most important thing that we can do, it’s one of our most important rights that we have,” Cook explained.

Election day is November 7 and you can check your registration status and register to vote online.