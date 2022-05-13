WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the PA U.S Senate seat in Pennsylvania is intensifying with the Primary Election now only four days away.

It is one of the most closely watched races in the nation. Many political observers say the results could shift the balance of power in Washington.

On Friday, Republican Dave McCormick campaigned in Luzerne County at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department and was joined by Senator Ted Cruz.







McCormick is in a dogfight with two other candidates. Recent polls show him neck and neck with Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette.

McCormick was joined by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the latest high profile Republican to endorse McCormick.

McCormick hammered away at familiar themes such as fighting inflation, making America energy independent, and fighting what he deems as “America’s slide toward Socialism”.

We will take a close look at today’s rally, and the race for Senate here in Pennsylvania throughout the day on Eyewitness News.