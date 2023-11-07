HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Democrat Vianney Castro, independent Cindy Deluca, and write-in Democratic candidate Bob Yevak were all going up against current Republican Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Cusat was seeking his third consecutive term as mayor.

“We ran a great campaign, the city wants to continue moving forward, we’re doing so much stuff and so many things are started and people just want to see it’s completed,” said Mayor Cusat.

Cusat, who hold a commanding lead n the race, told 28/22 News he is confident in his re-election.