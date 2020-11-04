Counting of mail-in ballots continues in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The count of mail-in ballots in Luzerne County is moving forward tonight. This comes as the eyes of the nation await the results that could be a determining factor in the presidential election.

Eyewitness News is inside the room where the count is taking place. The folks here are counting mail-in ballots. As of this hour, more than 35,000 of the 57,000 received have been counted. Election officials say there is a possibility the count could be wrapped up Wednesday night or Thursday morning.





“So we added more county staff to count ballots here. This morning we had 20 people doing it, yesterday we had an additional 12. We were doing 2,000 an hour yesterday. We think the numbers should be up to 3,000,” Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri said.

Pedri says accuracy of the vote outweighs the speed of the count.

“We are going to do it right, we are going to do it professionally, we are going to do it effectively, safety and right out in the open,” Pedri said.

The counting process is being closely watched by members of the Luzerne County Board of Elections which oversees the Bureau of Elections and they like what they are witnessing.

“So I’m pretty pleased with what we have going on here and I think the public should have confidence in this whole process. We got a lot of checks and balances. We are going to get an accurate count,” Board of Elections Vice Chair Peter Ouellette said.

Luzerne County Election officials say they have received about 200 mail-in ballots Wednesday that were postmarked before November 3rd. They can be counted as long as they are received by the Election Bureau by Friday, November 6th.

But those mail-in ballots could be the focus of legal challenges. We will have more on those challenges coming up on Eyewitness News at 6.

Visit the Eyewitness News Election Results page for the latest race numbers.