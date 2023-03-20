LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ballot paper shortage in Luzerne County during last November’s midterm elections will be the focus of a congressional hearing next week in Washington.

The full Congressional Committee on House Administration will take testimony from Luzerne County Election officials next Tuesday.

The paper shortage resulted in extended voting hours and concerns that some voters may have not been able to cast their vote that day.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office has been investigating the shortage for the past several months.

