Cognetti wins special Scranton mayor election

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History was made in the city of Scranton Tuesday night as the first woman was elected to the mayor’s office.

Paige Cognetti announced her victory around 10 p.m. She won the special election to serve the remainder of former mayor Bill Courtright’s term after he pleaded guilty to corruption charges in July.

She won 40 percent of the votes.

I’m thrilled and honored that so many voters came out and chose me. What it really means for the city and the voters is that people chose change. I think people do really really want to go in a new direction. I look forward to taking office, putting the right team around me and working with the community engaging with everyone to move us forward. If we all work together, we can make actually make this happen so I think tonight was almost a referendum on that. Voters want to see more of that. They want to work together, they want to see their local government leaders working together and I think we can do it,” Cognetti said.

Cognetti will take office in January 2020 and serve the rest of Courtright’s term.

Wayne Evans is serving as interim mayor.

Cognetti, Kyle Donahue and John Goshleski were the three candidates who switched parties from Democrat to independent — after the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee nominated Chris Cullen for mayor.

Charlie Spano was the Republican Candidate.