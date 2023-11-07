SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite low voter turnout in Lackawanna County, two men from Scranton dominated the polls Tuesday.

Three Lackawanna County Commissioner seats were up for grabs and a new generation of Democrats are taking over.

Bill Gaughan and Matt McGloin claimed victory standing beside their families Tuesday night. All five of Gaughan’s kids stayed up late to support their dad while McGloin said his children were at home. Both candidates told us they ran for their kid’s futures.

“The journey to get to this point has been long obviously it’s been with a lot of ups and downs but we were able to continue to push through continue to stick together as a team and thank God the people of Lackawanna County put their trust in us,” said Matt McGloin (D), Lackawanna County Commissioner candidate.

“You know, if there’s one thing about this county, we have great people. Our people are what sustains us. They are the strength of this county, we got to meet so many wonderful families and we are going to go out and work as we can for them,” explained Bill Gaughan (D) Lackawanna County Commissioner candidate.

Incumbent Chris Chermak has been re-elected and is taking the third spot for County Commissioner. We spoke with him earlier on election day when he said he’s proud of the campaign he and his running mate Diana Campbell had these last 10 months and is ready to return to work tomorrow.

