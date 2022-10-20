You can live stream the event in this article starting at 7:00 p.m.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Incumbent Matt Cartwright is scheduled to go head-to-head with Jim Bognet Thursday night in a debate to discuss issues impacting Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

The debate, hosted by WVIA will air at 7:00 p.m. from their studio in Pittston Township. WVIA’s Larry Vojtko will act as producer and moderator of the debate.

The debate will simulcast live regionally on WVIA-TV, WYOU, and WNEP TV, statewide on PCN, and nationally on C-SPAN. The broadcast can also be heard on WVIA Radio and will livestream on this article, WVIA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as at wvia.org.

Reporter Madonna Mantione will have a recap of tonight’s debate on Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.