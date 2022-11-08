SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District is seen as a must-win by both the Republican and Democrat parties.

The campaign between Democrat incumbent Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has been a heated one to say the least.

Eyewitness News was at the packed watch party in Scranton hosted by Cartwright and his campaign.

Early numbers show that Cartwright is in the lead as of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday over Bognet.

Cartwright was greeted by cheers and applause from his crowd of supporters.

Cartwright gave a speech where he thanked his supporters, and campaign staff. He also said he’s committed to working for the people of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Cartwright is seeking his sixth term.

Eyewitness News will continue to bring you the latest as the numbers continue to come in.