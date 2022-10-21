JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 9th Congressional District is heating up.

An enthusiastic live audience gathered inside WVIA Studios near Pittston Friday night as incumbent Republican Dan Meuser and Democratic challenger Amanda Waldman took to the stage.

Lead I-team reporter Andy Mehalshick served as a debate panelist.

District 9 is currently represented by Congressman Dan Meuser who is seeking his third term in the house.

“In Washington, I’m your voice. I am your consistent conservative voice and your conservative vote, you can count on it. Now folks, I think we can all appreciate and understand, our country is in a very, very dire position,” said Congressman Dan Meuser (R) 9th congressional District Candidate.

Amanda Waldman is a lifelong resident of Lycoming County and was raised on her family’s farm.

“I’m running now not as a politician, I’m running as a public servant because regardless of party, you can be green, independent, republican, democrat, none of us have representation in our own government,” stated Amanda Waldman, (D) 9th Congressional District Candidate.

During the hour-long debate, the candidates discussed hot topics like the economy, inflation, and election integrity.

“We need to reverse this course and do the things that we know work and that’s why we must have a republican house, it’s a big step in the right direction as well as a republican senate,” Meuser said.

“I’m not running for a party, I swear I’m not. I’m running for the people and it’s about time we start electing more people who just want to serve, who are just like you and I,” Waldman argued.

The 9th Congressional District cuts through the commonwealth from the New York border down into Lebanon County in the southeastern part of the state.

The midterm election is November 8th.

To watch the entire debate, watch below.