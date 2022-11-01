SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re just one week away from the midterm elections. Dozens of Republicans gathered in Lackawanna County Tuesday night to drum up voter support.

The midterms will be here before we know it and it’s all hands on deck for candidates on both sides.

More than 100 supporters came out to Tuesday’s “Unite and Win” event in Scranton hosted by members of the Republican party.

Chants and applause rang out from a packed crowd inside Villa Maria II restaurant in Scranton.

Carrie DelRosso, a Scranton native and Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, addressed the crowd, touting her running mate, Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano.

“Look him up, read his bio, understand who the man really is, because he is a true patriot,” said DelRosso.

The race for the seat in the 8th District is seen as a must-win by both parties and challenger Jim Bognet says he has his sights set on victory.

“If you think we deserve better, you have to vote for a change, you have to vote for something new,” Bognet said.

Candidates in many different races had the chance to share more about themselves and discuss their stances on a wide range of topics and hot-button issues.

“I’ve seen what we’re seeing across the board with the issues. We’re seeing the price of gas going up,” said Eryn Harvey, the Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania’s 121st Legislative District.

“My whole idea of running is simply for a level playing field, which we don’t have right now in business, in life,” 113th Legislative District Republican Candidate, Aaron Sepkowski said.

A total of 8 candidates spoke during the Republican rally.

Mastriano is facing off against Democratic Candidate Josh Shapiro.