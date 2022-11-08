SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a busy evening at the polls in Lackawanna County.

Eyewitness News was inside the Lackawanna County Bureau of Elections in downtown Scranton where anyone who enters can see it’s all hands on deck, as dozens of busy election workers were opening and scanning mail ballots.

Director of Elections, Beth Hopkins says that out of the more than 23,000 mail and absentee ballot requests in the county, around 20,000 have been returned.

Eyewitness News also stopped by a polling location inside the Everhart Museum at Nay Aug Park, where people said they were excited to vote in person.

“I don’t know, I think it makes you feel good, you know. Even though you’re only a little small part it’s still good,” said Doug Lane of Scranton.

Workers will continue counting ballots throughout Tuesday night.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest election news both on-air and online.