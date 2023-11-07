WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George Brown hold a commanding lead in the race for Wilkes-Barre mayor. 28/22 News caught up with him at his watch party Tuesday evening at Crisnics Pub in Wilkes-Barre.

There is until Friday to get those mail-in ballots fully counted so no official results will be known until then. Brown continues to hold a strong lead in the race.

If re-elected, this will be Mayor Brown’s second four-year term as mayor in Wilkes-Barre and he says his first actions in this position is to start right where he left off, and that is continuing to build up the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Brown will look to proceed in working for more staffing at the fire, police, and DPW stations a priority, repaving and repairing roads, and marketing the City of Wilkes-Barre for new entrepreneurs.

“There’s several goals we have. First of all, to make sure that the city is safe for our residents and business owners. We want to make sure that people are coming in here and investing in this city and see the value of a wonderful city with great people. We all worked together over the last four years we’re going to continue that and work together to achieve great things for the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Mayor Brown explained.