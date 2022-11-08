HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet.

The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March.

This is a closely watched race and the GOP is seeking to take control of Congress with a win.

This is a rematch of 2020, as Cartwright defeated Bognet by 3.6 percentage points and Bognet is back looking for a win.

The 8th congressional district is made up of Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties, and parts of Monroe and Luzerne counties.

Bognet voted Tuesday morning in Hazle Township and spent the day talking to voters.

He’s looking to defeat incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright.