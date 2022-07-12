DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf has signed legislation that will provide state grants to counties to assist in running elections.

The ultimate goal is to avoid the use of private funds in carrying out election operations.

State Senator Lisa Baker is the prime sponsor of the legislation that she said would reduce the chances that so-called, “Dark Money,” would be used by Pennsylvania counties.

The grants can be used to hire election workers and increase security measures.

