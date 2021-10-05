Drop-off ballot boxes in place for election in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County announced Tuesday, drop-off box locations for completed ballots are now in place and open for business.

According to a release, the ballot boxes are put in place for the public to drop off completed ballots. The boxes are open and an election bureau representative as well as a county sheriff will be picking up the ballots starting Tuesday.

Lackawanna County officials state, the boxes are open at the following locations during normal business hours:

Carbondale City Hall, 1 North Main St., Carbondale, PA 18507

Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 South State Stl, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Dickson City Borough Building, 901 Enterprise St., Dickson City, PA 18519

Moosic Borough Building, 715 Main St., Moosic, PA 18507

Roaring Brook Township Municipal Building, 430 Blue Shutter Rd., Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444

Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Avenue First Floor Lobby

The press release states, the deadline at the municipal buildings are 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29. The drop box at the Lackawanna County Government Center will remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2.