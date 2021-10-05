Drop-off ballot boxes in place for election in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County announced Tuesday, drop-off box locations for completed ballots are now in place and open for business.
According to a release, the ballot boxes are put in place for the public to drop off completed ballots. The boxes are open and an election bureau representative as well as a county sheriff will be picking up the ballots starting Tuesday.
Lackawanna County officials state, the boxes are open at the following locations during normal business hours:
- Carbondale City Hall, 1 North Main St., Carbondale, PA 18507
- Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 South State Stl, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
- Dickson City Borough Building, 901 Enterprise St., Dickson City, PA 18519
- Moosic Borough Building, 715 Main St., Moosic, PA 18507
- Roaring Brook Township Municipal Building, 430 Blue Shutter Rd., Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444
- Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Avenue First Floor Lobby
The press release states, the deadline at the municipal buildings are 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29. The drop box at the Lackawanna County Government Center will remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2.