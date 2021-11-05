Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County, Kingston mayoral race down to the wire

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote count continues Friday in Luzerne County.

Officials in the county are counting provisional, military and ballots that are considered deficient. For example, maybe the ballot is missing a signature.

One of the races that is still undecided is mayor of Kingston, where one vote separates the candidates.

Eyewitness News was inside the Luzerne County Penn Place office building where ballots were being counted and checked out.

As it stands, Republican Robert Thompson Junior leads Democrat Jeff Coslett 1,308 to 1,307. The Luzerne County Board of Elections is overseeing the count.





There are 16 ballots that have to be counted in connection to the Kingston mayoral race. Eight provisional and eight write-in ballots will be counted.

Provisional ballots are those given to voters at polling places who for example, may have voted by mail but decided to vote at the poll, so the mail-in ballot is discarded.

There are just over 900 votes being verified and counted, including Kingston’s mayoral race. Depending on what comes of those counts, that race could be decided by a coin toss.

Your Local Election Headquarters Andy Mehalshick will have more on these counts on later editions of Eyewitness News.