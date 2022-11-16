WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been more than a week now since Election Day, and officials in Luzerne County are still counting ballots.

Workers inside the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections are tackling provisional ballots.

Many county voters had to use them on Election Day after polling locations ran out of paper.

Election workers were busy sorting through hundreds of provisional ballots Wednesday inside Penn Place in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Some of these provisional ballots were cast by voters on photocopy paper during extended hours on Election Day when county polling places ran out of paper ballots.

“Some of them were printed out from the machine and done on the machine, some were done on emergency ballots, but because it was court-ordered provisional, we now have to make sure they’re all on provisional ballots, so that’s a lot of just duplicating,” said Denise Williams, Chair of the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

Williams says the process of transcribing the votes onto proper ballots is a bipartisan effort.

Volunteers work in teams of two, transcribing the ballots using voting machines with the help of election board members.

“We needed volunteers to come in and to give of their time and energy and help out with this. So we actually corralled the troops, got Republicans and Democrats together and Independents,” said Luzerne County Board of Elections Member Alyssa Fusaro.

Any provisional ballots that are filled out incorrectly will be reviewed by the Election Board to determine if they will be counted.

“It’s just a matter of getting it correct for the processing and scanning in,” said Williams.

The process is set to pick back up Thursday morning starting at 8:00 a.m. inside Penn Place.

Members of the public are allowed to watch it all in person.