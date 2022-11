EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From the U.S. Senate to the PA Governor, the November 8th election has several hotly contested races and Eyewitness News reached out to Dr. David Sosar for analysis to break down some of the key issues.

Sosar, a professor of Political Science, has been following these races closely for months.

You can check out the results of all the local races by visiting our Election Results page.