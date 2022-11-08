The order reads those casting votes after 8:00 p.m. must do so by provisional ballot

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An amended court order filed Tuesday allows polling sites in Luzerne County to remain open until 10:00 p.m., but after 8:00 p.m. voters must use provisional ballots.

Tuesday afternoon, numerous polling places across Luzerne County were dealing with voting machine issues and a shortage of paper to print out ballots. Several voters called Eyewitness News stating that they were told they couldn’t vote or that they had to come back later in the day.

According to an amended court order, in an “effort to protect the integrity of the 2022 election”, a hearing was held to approve extending the voting hours until 10:00 p.m., as state law mandates voting polls close at 8:00 p.m.

Luzerne County election officials and representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties were in court Tuesday afternoon to hear Judge Lisa Gelb order all polling locations in the county to stay open until 10:00 p.m.

According to Judge Gelb, this was “a major issue and voters can never be disenfranchised.”

As the court order reads, the amendment to the hours is consistent with the Help America Vote Act and provisions to Pennsylvania Election Law states that anyone going to vote after 8:00 p.m. will be cast as a provisional ballot.

Therefore, all polling locations across Luzerne County will stay open until 10:00 p.m., for voters to cast their ballots. However, if any voters arrive after 8:00 p.m. their vote will be cast as a provisional ballot.