EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Local group, Action NEPA hosting a watch party on Public Square. They are celebrating the 100th year of women’s suffrage.

They are giving away gear that says Count Every Vote. Organizers encourage people to be patient as results may take days to come.

People are signing a petition demanding every single Pennsylvania vote be counted. Caroline Foreback will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.