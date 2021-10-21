Acting Secretary of State discusses Pennsylvania voting concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The clock is winding down to the November general election now less than two weeks away.

Is Pennsylvania ready? And what is the state doing to ensure a safe, secure, and accurate election count?

Pennsylvanians have nothing to worry about when it comes to having their vote count. So says Veronica Degraffenreid, the acting Secretary of State.

“I can tell you there are many checks and balances in place that gives us confidence about the integrity of the process,” said Veronica Degrafernreid.

Questions have been raised about the integrity of both mail-in ballots as well as the voting process at some polling places.

“So not just with mail voting but also the physical security with respect to cyber security and also just the integrity of the process itself. Make sure only eligible voters will participate in the process,” explained Degraffenreid.

Degraffenreid tells Eyewitness News that much attention is focused on mail-in ballots because of the increasing interest from voters.

“Our focus certainly has been on continuous improvement of mail voting. Voters in Pennsylvania continue to embrace the new option voting by mail,” stated Degraffenreid.

Degraffenreid says timing is crucial for voters choosing that option, “Make sure they deliver those ballots ether in the mail stream as soon as possible at this point we are urging voters to take the ballot in person drop them off at their county election office or check to see if their county has a drop box. A secure ballot container for those ballots.”

Mail-in ballots have to be in your county election bureau by 8: 00 p.m. election night