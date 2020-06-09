West Scranton High School celebrates graduating seniors

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The senior class of West Scranton High School gathered Tuesday for a special send-off to celebrate the official last day of school and their graduation.

“As you can see we fill our Luzerne Street here with Invader pride, and we welcomed our seniors back for one last send off for the Class of 2020,” Principal Robert DeLuca told Eyewitness News.

Graduating seniors were sent off with cheering and honking car horns after an atypical senior year.

“It’s important to me because we didn’t have a senior year pretty much,” senior graduate Francess Cameho said about the celebration. “We left school in March and we like missed every activity at the end of the year that was important for us to have.”

“We really don’t get to see anyone with the quarantine. We’re not supposed to see our friends or anything and this is basically seeing them all, and our teachers,” graduate Domini Viscomi said.

Ashlyn Meyers and others say they’re looking forward to heading off to college and starting their careers. Meyers says she will be studying teaching at East Stroudsburg University with a focus on special education and early childhood.

“We wanted to do something, this is the last day of school in the Scranton School District. So we didn’t want the school year just to end without sending them off in the right way,” DeLuca said.

West Scranton High School does tentatively intend to hold a formal graduation ceremony on August 4th at Memorial Stadium for the graduates.