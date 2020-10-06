Digital Exclusive: Watsontown Police Department warns residents of scam after resident receives $1,978.16 check

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A resident of Watsontown received a check of $1,978.16 along with instructions of what to do with the money.

The instructions read that the check should be deposited into the bank. Then, the participant is asked to buy AMEX Gift Cards worth $1500 and activate them. Then they are told to take pictures of the front and back of the gift cards and send those to a designated email and evaluate the store that sold them the gift cards on the quality of service they received.

Watsontown Police Department urges people to be aware of such scams and to contact the police department if they receive anything like this.

