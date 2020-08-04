Two areas known for flooding avoid damage amid tropical storm

TREMONT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two areas known for extreme flooding escaped today’s weather relatively unscathed.

Both Tremont and Gilberton had heavy rains but no flooding but officials tell Eyewitness News storms like today’s are concerning to them as they replicate conditions much like those that caused Tremont major flood damage in 2018, and Gilberton in early June.

“Our main concern really is the creek. The Mahanoy Creek. That is coming up,” said Frank Jackowiak, the Gilberton emergency coordinator.

“I’m always concerned of every little things when it comes to the borough. I’m concerned for the people of this town. I worry that everybody is safe,” said Tremont Mayor Roger Adams.

