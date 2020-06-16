Steamtown Marathon canceled for the first time in over 20 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Organizer’s announced Monday evening on their Facebook page that this year’s 25th annual Steamtown Marathon is canceled.

Eyewitness News spoke with Bill King, race director of the Steamtown Marathon about the marathon’s cancellation.

He says they are very disappointed that the race has been cancelled but it’s for the safety of the runners and everyone involved. The race hasn’t been canceled since the fall of 1996.

King says 40 runners have still donated $3,000 for St. Joseph’s Center.

