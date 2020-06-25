Coronavirus

Restaurant owner gives out 37,000 free meals during the pandemic

by: Joey Dominick

SIMPSON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Frank’s Place, a restaurant in Simpson, has kept busy during the pandemic all thanks to their strong community support. 

In response to all of the support, Frank Cerminaro, owner of Frank’s Place, decided he wanted to give back and keep all 70 of his staff members employed and busy.

He decided to hand out meals to any person or family that was in need during these hard times, eventually donating over 37,000 meals.  

Photojournalist Joey Dominick spoke with Frank about the experience.

