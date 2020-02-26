Protecting first responders after the call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) First responders know that when they sign on to work in emergency services that there are some days that will be more challenging than others.



Earlier this week Eyewitness News looked at how they are gearing up to protect and rescue.

Wednesday we’re looking at who’s protecting and rescuing them after answering the call time and time again.



What resources are available to those who have seen the worst and how do they cope?

Reporter Kevin Hayes will find those answers tonight at 6pm in an Eyewitness News Digital Exclusive only on PAHomepage.com.