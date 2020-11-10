Popular children’s game, Roblox reports highest ever player spending

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Roblox players have spent $819 million on the mobile game as of September, according data released by SensorTower.

The sharp increase in spending seems to coincide with the global pandemic.

In September 2019, players spent $44 million worldwide on inn-app purchases. This year, player spending was over 50% higher for the same month at $94 million.

The game’s best month to date was May 2020 during which players spent $113 million on mobile purchases. In April, May, June, July and August the app generated more than $100 million each month.

The game is free to play but offers microtransactions for in-game rewards.

As of November, the app is the tenth top free app for iPads.