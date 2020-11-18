Digital Exclusive: Police investigating theft from Hanover Township Lions Club

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When members of the Hanover Township Lion’s Club came to check on their Christmas trees before their official lighting next week, they found an surprise from a Grinch rather than Santa.

“We discovered two trees that were damaged. One set of lights were gone, the other tree was busted in half. Somebody broke it and snapped it in half,” Hanover Township Lions Club President Bernard Mozloom said.

The trees and the holiday greetings signs in front of them are part of the biggest fundraiser for the Lions Club, raising about $4,000 to $5,000 each year for the past 70 years. That’s why Mozloom was angry when he saw the damage done.

“I was very mad and disappointed because it’s Christmastime and it should be a time of joy and happiness, and here we have violence? I mean people today, some of them don’t have respect anymore. And they don’t care about people’s properties and I just get disgusted with it,” Mozloom said.

The Lions Club uses the money raised from the lighted Christmas tree fundraiser to give back to the community. This wasn’t the first time it hasn’t gone according to plan. About six years ago an electricity pole was knocked down by a car and damaged the trees.

“That cost us $5,500 which came out of our treasury which hurt us very bad. And then just last year the tree up there, the pole up here which is ours, it rotted from age and it fell down. We had to replace that and that cost us $3,300,” Mozloom said.

This year’s incident will also be costly.

“To replace that tree is giong to cost us $700 to $800 with the lights and everything,” Mozloom said.

But Mozloom says this incident will not destroy the community’s holiday spirit.

“This project has been going on and it’s not going to stop,” Mozloom said.

To donate to the tree fundraiser, you can call 570-823-4416. The Lions Club will also hold a Toys for Tot’s Drop Off on December 5th at the above location.