Pandemic forces closure of Scranton pizza restaurant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After 62 years, popular Scranton restaurant Brunetti’s Pizza is closing its doors.

Owners say they cannot survive financially after being closed for months during the pandemic. The store is planned to close for good on Friday and the property, liquor license and building will then be up for sale.

Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the restaurant’s legacy and final days saying goodbye to their surrounding community in a Digital Exclusive.