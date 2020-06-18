PA State Police release 2019 DUI arrests, slight increase from 2018

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Pennsylvania State Police say they made 22,139 driving-under-the-influence (DUI) arrests in 2019, a 1% increase from the total number of DUI arrests (20,143) in 2018. Troopers also investigated 4,692 DUI-related crashes in 2019.

“Impaired driving is a serious crime that occurs every day in Pennsylvania, often committed by people who would otherwise consider themselves to be law-abiding.” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police in a press release. “The PSP has a zero-tolerance approach toward DUI, whether a driver is impaired by alcohol, legal or illegal drugs, or another substance. We remain committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to keep our roadways safe through a combination of education and enforcement.”

In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of DUI if they are impaired by any substance.

Troopers certified as drug recognition experts (DREs) receive specialized training to identify the physiological signs of impairment caused by a wide range of controlled substances. State police DREs conducted 1,044 drug influence evaluations in 2019.