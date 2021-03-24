PA Lottery launches new Cash 5 with Quick Cash to instantly win

Video provided courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The longest-running jackpot game, Cash 5 is being revamped by the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The letter announced the launch of Cash 5 with Quick Cash on Wednesday. This game is the same as the nightly draw game but also offers a chance to instantly $2 or $6.
“The last time that the Pennsylvania Lottery made any changes to the Cash 5 game was in February of 2008, so it was due for a refresh,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We listened to our players and we heard what they wanted: more chances to win and higher jackpots.”
